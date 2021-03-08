The date to reopen was postponed from Thursday, March 18 to Sunday, March 21, 2021.

In a statement, the GES said the action is being taken to allow students who have had problems with self-placement time to finish the process.

Students who haven't finished their school's admissions process have been allowed to take advantage of the extension.

The rescheduling would also give parents more time to prepare their children for school, as well as schools more time to prepare to welcome them, according to the Service.

The education authority said: "Management had decided that the reopening of schools for first-year students should be rescheduled for Thursday, March 18 through to Sunday, March 21, 2021."

"The spread-out period is to enable the schools to structure the admission process in such a way that not too many students get crowded at the school at one particular point in time," it added.