DSP Azugu said the civilian operatives of the national security during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election wore mask to protect their faces from mosquito bites and reptiles.

He said "My Lord sometimes we wear those masks because of mosquito bites. To prevent mosquitoes from biting our ears and faces."

He, earlier conceded that his men did not handle the violence professionally.

"They did not handle them in a professional way, the way they were thought to handle such situations. When they arrested some civilians there, some conducted themselves well, some decided to run away after the arrest and my boys pounced on them," he added.

According to him, his men wore mask because of the nature of the operation they had to conduct.

"They did not handle them (civilians) in a professional manner," DSP Azugu stated.

He said when he saw a video in which a civilian's dress was stained with blood, he said "wow."

He said: "When I saw the blood in that gentleman's t-shirt, I said wow."

Social media began to troll after the DSP said the operatives over reacted in the manner in which they handled some civilians during the shooting incident.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to mock him.