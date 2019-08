Some of the placards read: "Mr President, stop renaming and build your own", "Mr President, we want dams not dugout", "Mr President, where is our one million dollars?" and "NPP is a scam" among others.

The inscription on the placards got the Military and police personnel to seize them from protesters.

A video footage which went viral on social media showed some military officers forcefully taking the placards from the protesters and tore them into pieces.

Watch the video below: