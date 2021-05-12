RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy

Authors:

Evans Annang

Somalia has rejected the choice of former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama as an envoy of the African Union.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

According to the Somalis, they don’t trust Mr. Mahama to broker peace in their country due to his former ties with Kenya.

Recommended articles

Mohamed Abdirazak, Somalia’s Foreign and International Cooperation Minister, says the Ghanaian ex-leader is closely associated with the leadership in Kenya, without specifying who in particular. Based on this alone, he says, Mr Mahama cannot be trusted to be impartial and deliver an acceptable solution.

In a letter, Mr Abdirazak claims that the AU did not thoroughly scrutinise Mr Mahama’s background before appointing him to the role.

“It is indeed surprising that a candidate with extensive links with Kenya’s leadership has been chosen by the AU to facilitate talks on a political impasse partly engineered by those the Kenyan leadership has supported,” the letter dated May 9 but which was circulated among diplomats on Tuesday says.

“Given the politically sensitive nature of the task of a high representative in any case, I am certain you will appreciate the importance of any candidate for such a post to be seen as impartial and without any links to the region.”

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

“Mr Mahama, who ruled Ghana between 2012 and 2017, was on Saturday named the High Representative of the African Union for Somalia’s political mediation. A statement from the AU said he will "will work with the Somali stakeholders to reach a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-encompassing resolution for the holding of Somali elections in the shortest possible time."

According to Mr Abdirazak, the decision to name a special envoy has been overtaken by events, given that Prime Minister Hussein Roble had already brokered a deal to have parties resume discussions for holding indirect elections.

“It is my concern, [that] deploying an envoy in the process now will only confuse the present amicable arrangements and at worse risk the politicisation of the process further than necessary,” he wrote.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong