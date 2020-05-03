They were arrested by the Somanya District Police Command after gathering at a house to perform what is locally known as the “Dipo” rites.

The suspects are set to appear before the Somanya District Magistrate Court on Monday, May 4, 2020, after being charged and granted bail.

Two weeks ago, President Akufo-Addo lifted the partial lockdown imposed on Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi.

The President, however, pointed out that the ban on all public gatherings remains in full force.

He emphasised on “conferences, workshops, funerals, parties, nightclubs, drinking spots, beaches, festivals, political rallies, religious activities and sporting events.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus cases count has also moved up from 2,074 to 2,169.

The country has also seen a slight rise in its COVID-19 recoveries from 212 to 229, while 18 persons have died.