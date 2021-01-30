According to him, some lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 but their identities have been kept secret for the purpose of confidentiality.

He, therefore, called on all legislators to adhere to all safety protocols in order to be safe from the disease.

“Even in the House, some members are afflicted by the Covid-19. You may not know who the person is and because of the protocol issues of confidentiality, we are not disclosing those who are now Covid-19 victims. But we have some of us in that category,” the Speaker said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

This comes after Mr. Bagbin gave all lawmakers a one-day ultimatum to get tested for COVID-19.

Ghana’s legislators began taking Coronavirus tests last week, however, not all of them have partaken in the exercise.

Addressing the MPs LAST Tuesday, Mr. Bagbin said it was important for all lawmakers to undertake the COVID-19 tests.

“Honourable members, I humbly urge that we all take this opportunity seriously and go through it by the end of today,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“We arranged with the Noguchi institute to use three days for the testing exercise. The three days are over, but I am reliably informed that a number of our members have not yet taken the opportunity to either do the screening or even to undergo the COVID-19 test.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases since the turn of the year.