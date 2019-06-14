She said the government is on course to complete the 570 dams promised the people of the Northern Ghana by the end of 2020.

In March 2018, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised that a total of five hundred and seventy (570) dams will be constructed in the three northern regions in 2018, as part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's manifesto pledge to facilitate community-owned and managed small-scale irrigation facilities across the country, popularly known as "One Village One Dam."

According to him, a similar number of dams will be constructed across the three northern regions in 2019, together with other interventions in the agric sector, expected to have a great impact on Ghana's food security and improve the lives of farming communities.

He said "Along with the Government policy of Planting for Food and Jobs, we have also initiated the policy of One Village One Dam, and I am glad to note that this policy is taking off this year, and for the three northern regions this year we expect the construction of a total of 570 dams."

It's over 12 months since Dr Bawumia promised that the 570 dams will be constructed but the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is unhappy about the utilization of the country's scarce resources under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The party questioned the feasibility studies of the promise to construct the dams in every village.

In a statement issued by the Communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, he said the one village, one dam policy was one of the deceptive "promises of Nana Addo, intended for electoral gain and not really meant to be fulfilled."

The Minister Mavis Koomson during a tour of the dams in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region said, the phase one of the constructions of the dams have been satisfactory.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, she said "The construction of these dugouts is ongoing; and we are about between 80% to 90% completion. The spillways, embankment and grazing and other ones will sum up to 15% to 20% to make up the 100% that we want the project to be completed."

"We have seen the phase one of the projects. There was a lot of water in most of the dams but others did not have water because of the (unreliable) rainfall pattern. I am satisfied with work done so far and by the time these dugouts are completed with the whole features of the earth dam, everybody will realize that, it is something that needed to be done. So I am satisfied for now even though it’s not completed," she added.