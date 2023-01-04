Special Prosecutor investigating over 120 suspected corruption cases

The other named high-profile cases include an investigation into the banking and financial sector crisis, and suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy as well as cases involving former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, whose case was referred for investigation by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following Tiger Eye PI's documentary titled Galamsey Economy.

The rest of the cases are investigations into the estate of the late Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, and investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The Special Prosecutor in a report said "The Office is also investigating one hundred and twenty (120) other cases at various levels of consideration. These would be publicized if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.