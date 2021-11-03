RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Special Prosecutor invites Juaben MCE over bribery allegations

Evans Annang

Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor has summoned the Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Alex Sarfo Kantanka over allegations of bribery.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng

The invitation comes after a viral video showed Mr. Kantanka demand a refund of the bribes he paid to assembly members to pass him as MCE.

In a letter by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to the MCE, Mr. Agyebeng said he is “a person necessary for the investigations.”

Mr. Agyebeng in the letter further indicated that his office “has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election) particularly in relation to your Alex Sarfo Kantanka’s nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the Municipal Chief Executive of Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region.”

Alex Sarfo Kantanka was rejected by assembly members in the area.

An unhappy Alex was captured in a secretly filmed video, demanding a refund of the bribe he allegedly paid to some assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.

The rejected nominee was captured in a video hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be assembly members for accepting his money but refusing to confirm him as the substantive MCE for the area.

He was also seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.

He has thus been directed to be at the office of the Special Prosecutor in Accra at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, for an interview.

“You may be accompanied by counsel of your choice,” a letter addressed to Mr. Kantanka said.

READ THE LETTER BELOW

Letter to Juaben MCE
Letter to Juaben MCE Pulse Ghana

