According to data from the GHS, Ghana has seen a significant increase in active cases of the coronavirus as of January 7, 2021.

The country now has 1,261 active confirmed cases.

Out of the total confirmed cases of 56,230, the GHS said 338 individuals have died of coronavirus since March 2020.

So far, 54, 631 have recovered or been discharged.

At the airport, 846 cases have been detected out of which 501 international travelers have recovered.

The Ghana Health Service also indicated that no patient is on a ventilator at the moment.

However, 44 individuals are in severe situations with four others being classified as critical.

The latest spike in numbers comes on the back of the announcement that schools in the country will be reopening from January 9, 2021.

Educational facilities in the country have been closed since April 2020.

But delivering his 21st COVID-19 update, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced a ‘phased’ reopening of schools starting January 9 in public universities.

Pupils from Kindergarten to Senior High School will all resume school from January 15, 2021.

“The lessons drawn from the reopening of some sections of our educational institutions, in last year, have put us in a much better position to oversee successfully the full reopening of our schools. Our children must go to school, albeit safely, and we are satisfied that, in the current circumstances, the re-opening of our schools is safe,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“So, from 15th January, our children in kindergarten, primary and Junior High, in both private and public schools, will be back in school. All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar,” he added.

