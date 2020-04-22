The portable PCR equipment would enable Noguchi to remotely test samples of suspected COVID 19 cases making it possible to test more people and within their communities and neighbourhoods hence providing the ability to detect cases much quicker.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) is one of the institutions in Ghana mandated to carry out testing, contact tracing and provide diagnostic confirmation of COVID 19 in Ghana.

In addition to the equipment, the Bank also donated N95 masks to protect the health workers as they go into the field to do contact tracing and testing.

Speaking during the presentation, Mrs. Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “Standard Chartered in keeping with our brand promise to be Here for good, particularly in times of adversity has committed GHC1million to support efforts in curbing the spread of COVID 19 in Ghana. Testing is very important in the fight against the pandemic and we believe that is appropriate to support the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research with the right equipment to expand and enhance its testing capabilities.”

Receiving the items Professor Abraham Kwabena Annang, Director Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research said, ‘’The Standard Chartered donation will go a long way in the fight against COVID 19. The PCR equipment is a mobile one and the institute will use it to augment its work in testing for the virus. The gesture from the Bank fits into the vision of the world. SDG 17 – Encourages the building of partnerships. Strategic and Innovative partnerships break barriers. The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research would like to show its appreciation by accepting Standard Chartered as a key strategic partner and will continue to collaborate with them.”

Today the Bank also donated, 2000 PPE to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Ridge. The PPE made up of N95 masks, surgical gloves and disposable coveralls are to augment the supply of PPE for frontline staff.

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Ridge is the first medical facility in the country to be designated as a Case Management Centre to deal with the outbreak of COVID 19 in Ghana.

Mr. Adoteye Anum, Head, Financial Markets presenting the items to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital said “we appreciate the dedication and sacrifice of frontline workers in the fight against COVID- 19. We are committed to supporting them with the resources they need to carry out their work effectively”.

Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh, Medical Director at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital said, This donation has come at an opportune time. PPE’s are items that are critically needed by the frontline. There is a high need for them as they are disposable. We appreciate this gesture from Standard Chartered.

These donations form part of the Bank’s initial GHS1million commitment to fight Covid’19. The Bank will be making additional donations including testing equipment and Personal protection equipment to hospitals and health facilities across the country as well as supporting the vulnerable in underserved communities.