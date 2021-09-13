Start paying your taxes or else…. – Akufo-Addo to lawyers

According to the President, if the nation is to get the developments citizens crave, then paying taxes must become a regular and unquestioning feature of every Ghanaian including lawyers.

Nana Akufo-Addo noted that records show that lawyers are often at the top of the list of those who flout the tax laws describing it as embarrassing.

The President said these on Monday, 13 September 2021, when he delivered the keynote address at 2021 Conference of the Ghana Bar Association, in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, on the theme “Ensuring an increase in revenue mobilisation through taxation for the purpose of accelerated national development: the role of the lawyer”.

He said: “I have to point out that if this campaign you are undertaking is to be successful, you will have to start from home. Mr. outgoing president of the Bar, there is no easy way of putting this, you will have to start by getting members of the bar to pay their taxes”.

“The record of lawyers in paying taxes is being historically poor. It is unfortunate but the most unpleasant fact that the members of our profession have not been known to set a good example when it comes to paying taxes” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.