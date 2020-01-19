State media are not giving ex-president Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) enough coverage, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.

At a press soiree held in Ho on Saturday 18, January, the ex-Mahama appointee suggested the development was as a result of President Nana Akufo-Addo's quest to curtail media freedom and stifle the press.

According to him, under ex-president Mahama, the NPP were given enough coverage by the state media.

"They (NPP) are always on the front pages of the state-owned media, given prominence (on) the electronic state-owned media, GBC, GNA,and we didn't dismiss anybody or criticize anybody or raise hell and that is how it should be but now, President Mahama can even be at Dagbon Yaa Naa outdooring ceremony for more than two hours and the GTV camera will not even pan for a second" the former deputy education minister lamented.

The North Tongu MP also urged the state media to change course and be fair and balanced.

He said: "after twenty seven years of this fourth republican dispensation we are rather going back, in wanting to squeeze media freedom and stifle a section of the political divide, we cannot continue that way so I hope the state-owned media will change course and will be fair and balanced."