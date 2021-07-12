Statistical Service extends Housing and Population Census to July 18

This extension was disclosed by the Government Statistician, Prof. Kwabena Annim at a press conference in Accra.

He said data on 80% of the expected households has been received as at the 12th day of enumeration.”

Out of the 16 regions, data has been received from 12 regions with the North East region recording the highest figure.

“Currently, the completion rates in some districts based on the data received by the 12th day indicate that the enumeration will have to continue.

“These include Ga West, Ga North, Ayawaso West Municipal, Adentan Municipal, Ga East, Ledzokuku, La Nkwantanang-Madina, Kpone Katamanso, Shai Osudoku and Tema West,” Government Statistician, Prof. Annim said.

Meanwhile, he indicated that “field closure activities have begun in Supervisory Areas where work has been completed.”

“GSS wishes to assure members of the public who are yet to be counted that no one will be left behind. Members of the public who are unwilling to be enumerated [should] cooperate with enumerators.”

Pulse Ghana

“For members who are yet to be counted, please make yourselves available by using the callback card or informing your neighbors when you will be available,” Prof. Annim appealed.