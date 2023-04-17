Stay off our pensions – UTAG warns govt over newly proposed domestic debt exchange programme

According to UTAG, it has sighted an invitation by the Finance Ministry sent to the Board of Trustees of Pension Funds to request the participation in the New GOG Proposed Alternative Offer for Pension Funds.

“UTAG reiterates its earlier resolve on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme contained in a communique with reference UTAG/NAT/2022/EM-012 and dated 7th December 2022 that we are still unable to participate in any intervention that would worsen the plight of the already impoverished Ghanaian University Lecturer,” a statement on Monday said.

“We, therefore, write to unequivocally reject the request to use our Pension Funds, i.e., GUSSS, SSNIT and any other pension fund that affect our members, for the new alternative proposed offer by government.”

It concluded: “We warn that governmental intransigence in this matter would not be countenanced as we are willing to fight to ensure that no one robs our members off their pension funds.”