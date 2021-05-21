RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Stephen Atubiga breaks away from NDC to form his own party

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Stephen Atubiga, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has officially cut ties with the party.

The communicator said he was leaving the party due to disloyalty, lack of accountability and probity and lousy leadership.

He noted that he and other members who feel let down by the party have decided to break away from the NDC to form another party.

Mr. Atubiga was suspended by the party in March following his refusal to render an unqualified apology to some remarks he made about Prof. Joshua Alabi.

In a letter, he communicated his resignation from the party, insisting the NDC has drifted from the ideologies on which it was founded.

“We have collectively decided to split from the NDC to form another Social Democratic Party,” a section of the resignation letter read, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

He noted that it was in “furtherance of the true ideology of the late President Jerry John Rawlings and his principles of probity and accountability which the current NDC party departed from years ago.”

Mr. Atubiga said the NDC needs “serious reforms at its leadership level. NDC faithfuls deserve a new committed, loyal and street-smart leadership now than ever in its 29 years political history.”

He said it’ll be difficult for John Mahama’s presidential bid to be successful if certain elements of the NDC’s leadership remain at post.

“It has always been the grand agenda of a clique of them to punish JDM as a payback time whilst the grassroots suffer in silence and hopelessness across the country,” he added.

