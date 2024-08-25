Stolen biometric verification device pose no risk to 2024 elections

This clarification comes in response to an incident in Nsawam where a man was apprehended on Friday, August 23, 2024, with a BVD in his possession.

In a statement released on Saturday, August 24, 2024, signed by the Commission's Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, clarified that BVDs are solely used for the verification of voters and do not possess any features that could potentially undermine the integrity of the election process.

"The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an incident in Nsawam in which a man was arrested on Friday, 23 rd August, 2024 in possession of a Biometric Verification Device (BVD). The Commission takes this incident of an unauthorised person in possession of a BVD very seriously. The Commission would like to assure the General Public and all Stakeholders that a stolen BVD cannot jeopardise the integrity of the 2024 Elections."

The EC further emphasised that while an activation code and other security clearances are required to fully operate a BVD, the Commission is conducting its own internal investigations and will work closely with the police to ensure the matter is thoroughly resolved.

"We are conducting our own internal investigations and will collaborate with the Police to bring this matter to its logical conclusion."