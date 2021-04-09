Stop attacking Akufo-Addo over 'Award House' sod cutting - Secretariat

• Skills: developing practical, vocational and social skills as well as personal interests.

• Expedition: to develop a sense of discovery, adventure and entrepreneurship.

• At Gold level, participants must do an additional fifth Residential section, which involves staying and working away from home doing shared activity. As a non – formal education and learning programme, the Award Scheme plays a vital role in making young people become better versions of themselves.

Since its inception in 1967, successive governments and Head of States/Presidents have supported its growth and extended its reach in Ghana and beyond. Funding and support for the operation of the Award Scheme has largely been from Individual donors, corporate organization, government, the British High Commission and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, UK of which the Award in Ghana is affiliated.

The Award House is the National Secretariat of the Head of State Award Scheme in Ghana.