Stop attacking Akufo-Addo over 'Award House' sod cutting - Secretariat

The Head of State Award Scheme Secretariat has described the social media attacks on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for cutting a sod to build an office complex for the Head of State Awards as unwarranted.
According to the Secretariat, the castigations on the president are borne out of ignorance on the awards scheme.
In a statement to the media, they said the criticisms is borne out of misconception about their mandate.
The Scheme explained that since its inception in 1967, successive governments and Head of States/Presidents have supported its growth and extended its reach in Ghana and beyond.
A section of Ghanaians took to social media to chastise the President, saying, the country has got its priorities wrong and the President had no business cutting sod for such a project.
According to the statement, funding and support for the operation of the Award Scheme has largely been from individual donors, corporate organisations, government, the British High Commission and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, UK of which the Award in Ghana is affiliated.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW
SOD CUTTING CEREMONY FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE GHANA AWARD HOUSE
We have observed the misunderstanding circulating on various media platforms about the sod cutting ceremony for the construction of the Ghana Award House by H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
We are indeed grateful for the feedbacks, and believe it’s due to misconception about the Award Scheme.
We, however, condemn the unwarranted attacks on the persona of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for undertaking this honorary responsibility as Chief Patron of the Award Scheme.
The Award Scheme provides a rewarding agenda that fills the gap left by formal tuition and equips young people for life and work. It builds their confidence and engages them with their communities to make a difference to themselves and the world at large.
Anyone aged between 14 and 24 can participate in the Award Scheme for the duration of 6 – 18 months at one of the three progressive levels which, when successfully completed, lead to a Bronze, Silver or Gold Award.
There are four sectional requirement at Bronze and Silver Award level and five at Gold.
• Service: undertaking free voluntary service to individuals or the community.
• Physical Recreation: improving in an area of health and physical wellbeing.
• Skills: developing practical, vocational and social skills as well as personal interests.
• Expedition: to develop a sense of discovery, adventure and entrepreneurship.
• At Gold level, participants must do an additional fifth Residential section, which involves staying and working away from home doing shared activity. As a non – formal education and learning programme, the Award Scheme plays a vital role in making young people become better versions of themselves.
Since its inception in 1967, successive governments and Head of States/Presidents have supported its growth and extended its reach in Ghana and beyond. Funding and support for the operation of the Award Scheme has largely been from Individual donors, corporate organization, government, the British High Commission and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, UK of which the Award in Ghana is affiliated.
The Award House is the National Secretariat of the Head of State Award Scheme in Ghana.
The project was conceived in 2003 when a parcel of land was secured for its construction. Since then, a lot of partnerships and investment has gone into it till date. Fundraising for the Award House started in May 2016 when HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex paid a working visit to Ghana in support of The Head of State Award Scheme and its operation.
Funded by our corporate partners and individual donors with support from Government, the Ghana Award House will provide a befitting administrative office for the operation and delivery of the Award Scheme.
We take this opportunity to invite all well-meaning Ghanaians who believe in youth development to join hands with us in our mission of equipping all young people for life and work.
We wish to thank H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chief Patron of the Award Scheme for taking time off his busy schedules to do us the honours.
