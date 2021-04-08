RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of Ghana Awards House

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the building of a Ghana Award House, a new administrative building for the Head of State Award Scheme.

President cutting the sod

Pulse Ghana

The building is expected to cost five million cedis (GH¢5 million).

Once completed, the Ghana Award House project will be a two-storey office block, with a two hundred (200) capacity conference room, and training facility designed to house the National Secretariat of the Head of State Award Scheme.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo explained that since its inception in 1967, the Head of State Award Scheme has challenged and touched the lives of many young Ghanaians, with some 750,000 young people participating and benefitting from the Scheme.

“I have always been excited about the work being done by the Award Scheme, and that is why I continue to urge them to ensure that as many young Ghanaians as possible benefit from it. To achieve this ambitious target, a befitting administrative office for the Scheme will be required. The provision of a Ghana Award House, to serve this purpose, is my commitment towards driving the agenda of the Award Scheme,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

The President noted that the “completion of the Ghana Award House project will put Ghana ahead of many of the countries running the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award”, and will mean that Ghana “will be the second country in Africa, after the Presidents’ Award of Kenya, and one of the few countries globally, to have its own administrative office.”

He also announced that, in support of the operation of the Award Secretariat, its operational cost will be borne by the Office of the President, under the direct supervision of the Chief of Staff.

“Vehicles are also to be allocated to the Secretariat for its use. In addition to the one-million-cedi contribution to this project, Government pledges to do what it can to ensure that the project is completed in the next thirty-six (36) weeks,” he added.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

