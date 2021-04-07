Police arrest fetish priest who allegedly sent Kasoa teenagers on ritual murder mission

“How could young people do this? What do they know? Unfortunately, you media people are giving so much exposure to tricksters and fraudulent people, promising everything,” the ex-President told Joy News.

“When you look at them you should know that these are people who are themselves just bad and ignorant. That is not the way for our society to go.”

He added: “We need to do that, media and of course the authorities too should come up and tackle all these people who are now virtually hijacking the airwaves with vain promises and trickery.