Police arrest fetish priest who allegedly sent Kasoa teenagers on ritual murder mission

According to a report by Adom News, the fetish priest was arrested at Amanase, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Ghana Police has arrested the fetish priest who allegedly directed two teenagers to murder their colleague for money rituals.
Pulse Ghana
According to a report by Adom News, the fetish priest was arrested at Amanase, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.
The report said the suspect will be transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra.
The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Oppong, is also said to have confirmed the arrest in a WhatsApp text.
“The scene of the crime where the boy was murdered falls under the Ga West Municipal Assembly hence [the] handing over to CID headquarters,” she’s quoted as saying.
The victim of the case, Ismael Mensah, was gruesomely murdered by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, for money rituals at Kasoa.
The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.
Meanwhile, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on the media to stop giving their platforms to fraudulent individuals and tricksters.
This follows calls from a section of Ghanaians for spiritualists and Mallams to be banned from propagating get-rich-quick agendas on television.
Kufuor backed such calls, insisting fraudsters and trickster must be eradicated from television like a disease.
“How could young people do this? What do they know? Unfortunately, you media people are giving so much exposure to tricksters and fraudulent people, promising everything,” the ex-President told Joy News.
“When you look at them you should know that these are people who are themselves just bad and ignorant. That is not the way for our society to go.”
He added: “We need to do that, media and of course the authorities too should come up and tackle all these people who are now virtually hijacking the airwaves with vain promises and trickery.
“They should be eradicated than even some of the diseases we are talking about.”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh