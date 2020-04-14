Afede XIV, who is also the Agbogbomefia of Asogli state, said defeating the coronavirus pandemic will require all Ghanaians to work together therefore political parties should stop taking credit for some of the social interventions being taken.

He said the nation needs unity at this moment to totally eradicate the pandemic and not scoring of political points.

In a statement, Togbe Afede said: “We would … like to seize this opportunity to call on all of us, Ghanaians, to be united in this noble fight and avoid politicising COVID-19 issues".

Togbe Afede XIV

“This demands that the national interest guides all our actions. And would require that political parties do not claim ownership of ideas or insist on taking credit for any successes".

“We are in this battle together against an invisible enemy".

“I am, therefore, calling for cooperation among all the actors and, in particular, close collaboration between the government, our security agencies and traditional leaders in enforcing the government’s directives and required social distancing protocols.”