Stop harassing the CJ; let Dr. Ayine defend himself - Allotey Jacobs blasts NDC

Evans Annang

Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the party to get off the back of the Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah.

Allotey Jacobs

He said the criticism of the Chief Justice by the NDC due to his dragging of Dr. Dominic Ayine to the General Legal Council is not necessary.

Mr. Jacobs, who has been expelled from the party, said the opposition should leave Dr. Ayine to defend himself against the CJ because he is capable of doing that.

According to him, ''he's (Dr. Ayine) capable. He can defend himself. He's been the Deputy Attorney General before. He's highly respected within the legal profession. He should go and defend himself. He should go, express his conviction and defend himself . . . it's as simple as ABCD''.

Allotey Jacobs registered his utter displeasure with the NDC statements on the CJ's petition warning the party that, "a country without justice and Judiciary, it is no country. It becomes a jungle country where everybody does whatever he likes. If we set our eyes on the Judiciary, law and order will break down''.

To him, ''if you look at the press conference, it's like creating a mob to bastardize the Judiciary''.

Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah has dragged Dr. Dominic Ayine to the GLC over allegations that the latter has scandalized the Judiciary in some comments he passed during a public forum organized by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).

Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine Pulse Ghana

His Lordship the Chief Justice therefore finds his alleged disparaging comments totally unacceptable and would like you to investigate the matter,” the CJ's petition read.

But the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rebuked the CJ over his petition and asked him to withdraw it.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia defended Dr. Ayine saying his comment "does not violate any rule or professional conduct rules for lawyers”.

Kofi Boakye