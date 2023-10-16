He said those members of the party did not engage in any violent activity hence they cannot be labelled as thugs.
Stop labelling NPP members who invaded UTV as thugs – Miracles Aboagye
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a presidential staffer has slammed the media for labelling members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that stormed United TV (UTV) as thugs.
According to him, the NPP supporters are not thugs because they committed no acts of violence, adding that they did not attack any UTV staff or destroy the station's properties.
Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, on October 14, 2023, Miracles Aboagye compared the NPP supporters to #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators; adding that the only wrong they did was not notifying the Ghana Police Service of their intended action.
“They are not hoodlums. They are identified individuals in the party leading their various constituencies… The only difference between them and the 37 occupiers (#OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators) is that they didn’t notify the police. That is the only difference.
“Those who did the #OccupyJulorbiHouse were they thugs. I think sometimes we shouldn’t cloud the substance with some of these descriptions. They were wrong; they were not supposed to have done it… But come on, we can’t superimpose descriptions and identities based on how we feel,” he said.
“They didn’t break any door, they didn’t destroy any property. They didn’t do anything,” he added.
He said that he had spoken to the party members who stormed UTV, and they regretted their action and would not repeat it in the future.
