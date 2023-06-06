Stop meddling in our local politics – Minority to World Bank Country Director

“We will finally wish to advise the World Bank Country Director, Mr Laporte to continue to work as a technocrat and not meddle himself in the field of politics. Mr Laporte, you are not a politician and when you are making such unsubstantiated comments, you must bear in mind that it has far-reaching ramifications on this country,” he stated.

He added that “Ghanaians are sick and tired of these unnecessary and flimsy blame games adopted by government and its high links.”

According to him, former president John Mahama’s records in the energy sector are unmatched, adding that Mr Mahama before leaving office ensured that there was a comprehensive reboot on the generation of power and the financial sector.

Mr Jinapor noted that Mr Mahama did no wrong in signing those arrangements and was in the country’s best interest.

He insists that despite the current government criticising former president Mahama for those contracts, it is still extending the contract duration of some of those contracts.