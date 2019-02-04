They said his comments are hurtful and if he doesn't put a stop to it, they will retaliate in equal measure.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the spokesperson for the family, Mr Mustapha Iddrisu, said: “We are really offended by this act of Mr Kennedy Agyapong and decry same. It is an insult to the conscience of the family that a man who called for harm to be visited on our son would only turn around a few months down the line, after the call for harm has been overly subscribed to, and say that he is placing a bounty on the heads of those who may have acted on his call and gotten leads thereby to carry the act”.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an undercover journalist with Anas Aremeyaw Anas Tiger Eye PI, was shot by unknown gunmen at Madina in Accra last month.

Agyapong, who exposed Suale's picture on TV, has promised to reward anyone who has information on the killers with GHS 100,000.

The family also described as false, the assertion by Mr Agyapong that Ahmed fell out with his boss, Anas Aremeyaw Anas just before his murder.

The family maintained that “not only did he [Mr Agyapong] ask our beloved son to be harmed at his [Mr Agyapong’s] premises but everywhere”.

Ahmed Suale was a key investigator in the expose titled "Number 12" that toppled the administration of former Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi last year.