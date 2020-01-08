The party said the continuous parking of the emergency vans is not reasonable and it is a deliberate attempt by the government to play politics with the lives of Ghanaians.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 7 by its National Communications Officer, the NDC expressed concern as regards the delay in distributing the vehicles after President Nana Addo Dnakwa Akufo-Addo’s assurance to do so on Monday, January 6, 2020.

“Even more bizarre are the new reasons given recently by the National Ambulance Service, which curiously was routed through the Ministry of Health, and not the Ministry of Special Initiatives.

“The claim that two weeks is required to label the 307 ambulances, some of which have been in the country since September last year is preposterous to say the least,” the statement signed by Sammy Gyamfi said.

Ghana ambulance

“Like many discerning minds, it is now clear to us that the several conflicting excuses of government on this matter are contrived and deliberately calculated to conceal the real intention of government in this matter, which is to delay the distribution of the ambulances until few months to the 2020 General Elections for cheap political gain.”

Mr Gyamfi said the “flimsy” excuses adduced by the government for not distributing the vehicles only typify “the deception, insensitivity and leadership paralysis that Ghanaians are being subjected to by inept President Akufo-Addo and his wasteful government.