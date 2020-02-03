The Minister said the ex-President did worse during his tenure therefore he has no moral right to criticize the Akufo-Addo government.

He said the former President, in an encounter with some financial journalists last Thursday, had suggested that the recent distribution of 307 ambulances was misplaced because there were uncompleted clinics and hospitals across the country that needed to have been completed first.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo to tour Savannah and Upper West Regions

Reacting to the comments made by the former President in an encounter with the media last Friday, Mr Nkrumah said although the government was not surprised by the comments, it thought they were ‘‘disappointing".

He said although the former President was downplaying the need to organise an event for the distribution of the ambulances, there were several evidence and photos of the NDC flag bearer distributing saucepans and inaugurating toilet facilities.

‘You don’t run an economy with textbooks and lectures’ – Mahama jabs Bawumia

Oppong Nkrumah said the public must see the distribution of ambulances as a good intervention for the country and what needed to be discussed was how to pay for them, how to maintain them how to reduce prank calls and make the service delivery effective to save lives across the country.

He said the delivery of emergency healthcare infrastructure in the country was a good initiative that must not be run down for political expediency.

Mr Nkrumah explained that although Mr Mahama was running down the distribution of the ambulances, the minority in Parliament and the NDC held series of activities to call for the immediate distribution of the ambulances.