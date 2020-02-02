Pulse.com.gh reported the passing away of the musician on Sunday morning.

According a new report by Zionfelix.com, Bofi B died as a result of a heart attack.

He is said to have complained of chest pains and usual heartbeat after a performance at Cape Coast on Sunday.

The report said he was taken to the Cape Coast hospital where he was kept on oxygen and given some injection because he had a problem with breathing.

Kofi B, born Kofi Boakye Yiadom, is known for hit songs such as Mmbrowa, Bantama Kofi Boakye, Koforidua Flowers among other hit songs, has performed on soo many stages and as well, won some awards.