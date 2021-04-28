Structures on waterway at Lashibi demolished

The facility, which has been earmarked for a washing bay, has been under construction since 2020, restricting the free flow of water in the community.

The Minister during a visit to the site and a joint team of police and NADMO officials ordered authorities to ensure the structure is demolished by Wednesday to prevent flooding in the area.

"The Engineer has said he has not authorised this structure to be here. I do not have a problem when people are building but especially with the rains about to set in, we cannot allow these things to go on. NADMO, you will get the machines, National Security will assist you, and it has to go down," he ordered.

The demotion was carried out by the Tema West Municipal Assembly on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

The Municipal Engineer of the Tema West Municipal Assembly, Vincent Blah Quarshie, said: "The rainy season is almost here… to us in Tema West, it was welcoming for the Regional Minister to come and wake us up."

"We already had an action plan to demolish buildings on waterways, especially as the rainy season beckons.