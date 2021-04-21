I'll not accept bribe from anybody - Greater Accra Regional Minister

He said Ghanaians putting up buildings at Ramsar sites was illegal.

The Sakumono Ramsar site has been invaded by real estate developers and encroachers. As a result, hundreds of acres of the once vibrant wetland have disappeared and been replaced by endless rows of completed and uncompleted structures.

Other sites include Muni-Pomadze, Densu Delta, Songor, and Keta.

He said the building of houses and other facilities in the Ramsar site is a major cause of flooding in the city.

"I've met stakeholders to provide me detailed reports on how those buildings found their way into the Ramsar sites . . . I'm also working towards securing an injunction on building at these sites and any person found culpable will be charged with contempt'', the minister noted.

Speaking on fraudsters taking money from the public, he said there are some individuals going around using his name to extort money from innocent Ghanaians and admonished the public to note such persons are fraudsters and therefore shouldn't pay money to them.

He warned the fraudsters and those who pay them money to stop as he won't spare any of them when caught.

According to him, he is a man of integrity, so won't condone such acts.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Henry Quartey said he will ensure the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.