Student caned 40 times at Komenda SHS for going out without exeat

Kojo Emmanuel

The Headmistress of the Komenda Senior High School, Ama Sika has given a female student 40 strokes with a cane for leaving campus without permission.

Student caned (File photo)
The student, identified as Mensah Sarafina, has been left with a badly lacerated and bruised bottom after suffering 40 cane strokes.

The student went home on Sunday, June 20, 2021, along with her colleague student for food and after returning to the campus, the headmistress asked them to kneel down as punishment.

After the punishment, the housemistress flogged the victim on her buttocks causing blood to clot in that area of her body.

Sarafina was reported to the hospital for treatment the following day after complaining to her housemistress about the ordeal.

The incident has been reported to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service for investigation

Kojo Emmanuel

