Student caned 40 times at Komenda SHS for going out without exeat

The student went home on Sunday, June 20, 2021, along with her colleague student for food and after returning to the campus, the headmistress asked them to kneel down as punishment.

After the punishment, the housemistress flogged the victim on her buttocks causing blood to clot in that area of her body.

Sarafina was reported to the hospital for treatment the following day after complaining to her housemistress about the ordeal.