ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Suhum: Fire service rescues mentally unstable man stuck on overpass pillar

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The fire personnel from the Suhum branch of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) conducted a daring and compassionate rescue operation on Saturday, successfully saving a mentally unstable man who had become trapped on top of a pillar under an overpass in Suhum.

GNFS
GNFS

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when residents noticed the man precariously perched atop the pillar. Witnesses reported that the individual, whose identity remains unknown, appeared disoriented and in distress. The situation quickly drew a crowd of concerned onlookers, prompting immediate calls to the emergency services.

Recommended articles

Responding swiftly, a team from the Suhum GNFS arrived at the scene equipped with specialized rescue tools and apparatus. Assessing the potentially hazardous situation, the firefighters meticulously planned their approach to ensure both the safety of the man and the rescue team.

The operation required the use of a hydraulic platform to reach the elevated position of the man. After several tense moments, the firefighters managed to secure the man with a safety harness and gently lowered him to the ground. The successful rescue was met with applause and relief from the gathered crowd, who had anxiously watched the proceedings.

This rescue operation underscores our commitment to saving lives and ensuring the safety of all individuals, regardless of their circumstances

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rain in coastal Ghana

Meteo Agency predicts cloudy weather and moderate rain in coastal Ghana

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah drags Okudzeto Ablakwa to CHRAJ over alleged constitutional violation

A stock photo shows a bag of cocaine with lines of the drug.Getty Images

US$6.4m worth of cocaine busted at Kotoka; 2 British citizens arrested

One student One tablet

Bawumia begins distribution of 1-student 1-tablet