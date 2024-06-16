Suhum: Fire service rescues mentally unstable man stuck on overpass pillar

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when residents noticed the man precariously perched atop the pillar. Witnesses reported that the individual, whose identity remains unknown, appeared disoriented and in distress. The situation quickly drew a crowd of concerned onlookers, prompting immediate calls to the emergency services.
The fire personnel from the Suhum branch of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) conducted a daring and compassionate rescue operation on Saturday, successfully saving a mentally unstable man who had become trapped on top of a pillar under an overpass in Suhum.
Responding swiftly, a team from the Suhum GNFS arrived at the scene equipped with specialized rescue tools and apparatus. Assessing the potentially hazardous situation, the firefighters meticulously planned their approach to ensure both the safety of the man and the rescue team.
The operation required the use of a hydraulic platform to reach the elevated position of the man. After several tense moments, the firefighters managed to secure the man with a safety harness and gently lowered him to the ground. The successful rescue was met with applause and relief from the gathered crowd, who had anxiously watched the proceedings.
This rescue operation underscores our commitment to saving lives and ensuring the safety of all individuals, regardless of their circumstances