He said the success of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government bodes well for all Ghanaians.

The Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakwa made this call when a special thanksgiving service was held in honour of the President in Kyebi.

“Let us as a nation support the President since he is selfless and with time, truth and goodness would triumph over evil,” the Okyenhene said during a special thanksgiving service at Kyebi organized for President Akufo-Addo after his inauguration ceremony in Accra.

He added, “You have done well in the last four years but some people would say you have done nothing. We thank God for giving you to Ghana as a President.”

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo on his part asked Ghanaians to continue praying for him and his administration.

Akufo-Addo asked for God’s courage and wisdom to enable him to work efficiently in his second term.

However, the General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said President Akufo-Addo is occupying the presidency illegally

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Addressing the press on Friday, January 8, 2021, the man popularly called General Mosquito said the 2020 polls was rigged in favour of the NPP candidate.

He opined that until the NDC’s election petition is concluded and they are satisfied Akufo-Addo is occupying the presidency illegally.

“We shall not recognize Akufo-Addo as a legitimately elected president of Ghana until all issues surrounding his election are satisfactorily resolved,” he noted.

Akufo-Addo was declared winner of the election by the country’s Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020.