He believes the traditional medicine in Ghana can cure the novel coronavirus pandemic if the government of Ghana gives them the necessary support.

He said if the trials proved successful, Ghana would become one of the first countries in the world to have found a cure for COVID-19 using herbal medicine instead of spending a huge sum of monies importing foreigner drugs which may not be effective as the herbal drugs.

"I'm pleading with the government to support all the herbal medicine producers in Ghana to find a cure to the coronavirus epidemic. We will work and produce more local drugs without any profit, you see Madagascar has produced a local medicine to cure COVID-19 and is working, what prevents us from doing same us Ghanaians," Dr. Amofa said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"If the management of COVID-19 with a Ghanaian herbal product should prove successful and effective, not only would it bring the much-needed relief to the fight against the pandemic but it would also earn the nation international recognition and eventually help it accrue huge foreign exchange earnings," he added.

He disclosed that all the producers of herbal medicine in Ghana are committed to ensuring the work very hard to produce local medicine to support the government with moderate prices in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Dr. Amofah believes a stronger collaboration between the government and herbal medicine practitioners will put Ghana in the lead to finding comfort for COVID-19 patients as the world battles the pandemic.