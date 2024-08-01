ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Support Police to combat misinformation and disinformation – Dampare appeals

Andreas Kamasah

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has appealed to the public to support the Police when they take action against people peddling disinformation and misinformation.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

He said the fight against the modern-day canker requires the concerted effort of all stakeholders.

Recommended articles

“Disinformation and misinformation are national security threats and we should see them in that perspective. We should walk out of this place changed, as people seeking to make a difference from these challenges that threaten the security of our nation.”

He said it is concerning when the public, who call for the problem to be addressed, end up fighting law enforcement agencies when they take action against offences.

ADVERTISEMENT
IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Pulse Ghana

“What do we want as a people? Do we want to be on the side of right or wrong? We have to make a decision. We need everybody to be part of the solution in the fight against disinformation and misinformation. When people spread such disinformation or misinformation and you take action against them, you have some people attacking those who are fighting it.”

The IGP further stressed, “The time has come for us to have a mindset change. All the things we have said so far require us to have a mindset change. We have become so inhumane to each other that our happiness is derived from the pain of others. We are so happy when someone is in a bad situation, and we must yearn to change from that.”

Dr Dampare's appeal underscores the critical role of collective responsibility in addressing the pervasive issue of disinformation and misinformation. By fostering a unified approach and changing our mindset, the public can support law enforcement efforts and contribute to safeguarding national security and social cohesion.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alleged witchcraft (File photo)

CHRAJ appeals to Nana Addo to sign anti-witchcraft bill

Henry Quartey

Don’t dirty new houses as you do your barracks - Henry Quartey warns Police

Haruna Iddrisu

You'll be disgraced if you appeal Ato Forson's trial ruling - Haruna Iddrisu to AG

Police arrest 5 persons in connection with shooting incident at Okanta near Nsawam

Police arrest 5 persons in connection with shooting incident at Okanta near Nsawam