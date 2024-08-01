Support Police to combat misinformation and disinformation – Dampare appeals

Speaking at a summit organised by the Ghana Report, the IGP said disinformation and misinformation pose a major threat to the security and cohesion of the state, hence the need to tackle it head-on.

“Disinformation and misinformation are national security threats and we should see them in that perspective. We should walk out of this place changed, as people seeking to make a difference from these challenges that threaten the security of our nation.”

He said it is concerning when the public, who call for the problem to be addressed, end up fighting law enforcement agencies when they take action against offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“What do we want as a people? Do we want to be on the side of right or wrong? We have to make a decision. We need everybody to be part of the solution in the fight against disinformation and misinformation. When people spread such disinformation or misinformation and you take action against them, you have some people attacking those who are fighting it.”

The IGP further stressed, “The time has come for us to have a mindset change. All the things we have said so far require us to have a mindset change. We have become so inhumane to each other that our happiness is derived from the pain of others. We are so happy when someone is in a bad situation, and we must yearn to change from that.”