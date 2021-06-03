Supreme Court drags Dr. Ayine to General Legal Council over disparaging comments

According to Citi FM, the Supreme Court in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, accused Dr. Ayine of stating that “the Supreme Court’s failure to apply the rules of procedures as well as the consistent and continuous dismissal of the petitioners’ applications or reliefs were the basis of his assertion”.

These comments were made during a panel discussion on “Presidential Election Petitions and their Impact on Africa’s Democracy”.

The NDC lawmaker got into trouble during the election petition by criticizing the court.

Dr. Ayine was charged with contempt following words he used in his commentary on the election petition case.

He was ordered to render a public apology; using the same medium through which he was found to have scandalized the court and brought its name into disrepute.

The Supreme Court in its petition reminded the Disciplinary Committee of a similar case where the Bolgatanga East legislator made ‘scandalous’ statements of the court, during the 2020 presidential election petition where “Dr. Ayine apologized for profusely, which were unbecoming of a lawyer of his standing and a former Deputy Attorney-General.”