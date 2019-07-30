She bids farewell to the Bench after 35 years of service to the country.

She will deliver her Valedictory Judgement in the case of the Centre for Juvenile Delinquency verses Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Adinyira was born on June 8, 1947 and had her legal training at the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law, and was called to the Ghana Bar in 1973.

She worked at the Attorney General's Department before being appointed to the High Court in 1989.

Justice Adinyira was appointed to the Supreme Court on the March 15, 2006 during the administration of John Agyekum Kufuor and has served at the Apex Court for 13 years.

She was a member of the nine member panel that heard and decided the famous "Election Petition" case of 2013.

During her years in office she has been actively involved in many justice issues from child protection and human rights to juvenile justice and human trafficking.

She also served as a Judge of the United Nations Appeals Tribunal, sitting in New York and Geneva.

She is a member of the International Association of Women Judges and chairs the National Multisectoral Committee on Child Protection. She received a national award for her contribution towards enhancing the destiny of the Ghanaian child from the Ministry of Women and Children on the 20th anniversary of UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in Ghana.

She has been involved in drafting a juvenile justice policy for Ghana supported by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNICEF.