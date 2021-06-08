RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Supreme Court nullifies police injunction against #FixTheCountry

The Supreme Court has quashed the High Court injunction on the #FixtheCountry protest.

This comes after the Ghana Police Service filed an ex-parte motion seeking an injunction against the planned protest by members of the social media movement, #FixTheCountry on May 9, 2021.

The court ruled that the planned protest is prohibited until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted.

The order secured by the police said: "It is hereby ordered that the organizers/conveners of #FixTheCountry protest march, their associates, officers, agents, assigns, and workmen are prohibited from embarking on any demonstration on Sunday, 9th May 2021, or any other date until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted by the appropriate authority."

But the Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, has nullified the police injunction and it paves the way for the campaigners to go ahead with the demonstration.

The campaigners intend to protest against the high cost of living in the country and demand better governance.

The conveners of the demonstration include Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, Felicity Nelson, Efia Odo, Samuel Alesu-Dordzi, Della Russel Ocloo, Joshua Boye-Doe, Bashoratu Kamal-Muslim, Agyapong Forster, Adatsi Brownson, and Benjamin Darko.

