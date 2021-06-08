Supreme Court nullifies police injunction against #FixTheCountry

The court ruled that the planned protest is prohibited until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted.

The order secured by the police said: "It is hereby ordered that the organizers/conveners of #FixTheCountry protest march, their associates, officers, agents, assigns, and workmen are prohibited from embarking on any demonstration on Sunday, 9th May 2021, or any other date until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted by the appropriate authority."

But the Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, has nullified the police injunction and it paves the way for the campaigners to go ahead with the demonstration.

The campaigners intend to protest against the high cost of living in the country and demand better governance.