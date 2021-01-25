This comes after the owner of the clinic, Dr. Hope Mensah Quashie, was caught up in the said scandal.

According to a report by the Ghana News Agency, the facility looked deserted with no human activity as at 10:00am on Thursday.

The report said the main entrance of the clinic was opened but the door to the reception was locked under key.

File Photo

Dr. Quashie was among the doctors and nurses who were arrested over their involvement in the selling of babies at some hospitals in the country.

They were arrested following an investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Medical and Dental Council.

A joint statement from the aforementioned institutions said two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses, two mothers and one traditional birth attendant have been arrested so far and are on bail pending further investigations.

Ghanaians have been alarmed by the revelations from the investigation carried out by EOCO and the Medical and Dental Council.

The investigation uncovered baby harvesting syndicates at the Susan Clinic, Ridge Hospital and Tema General Hospital, with some of the babies sold for GHS30,000 and GHS28,000.

The Susan Clinic offers services in laboratory assistance, family planning, antenatal and postnatal care, general practices and scans.

However, the facility has reportedly been closed down since the arrest of its owner, Dr. Quarshie.