Deputy Director at the Department, Fred Boafo, said the legal way is for one to apply to adopt a baby.

The department has come under the spotlight following the arrest of some of its workers who were involved in a baby harvesting syndicate.

READ ALSO: ‘We’ll not shield anybody’ – GMA warns members against fraudulent activities

File Photo

“The best thing to do is to apply to adopt a baby. It is sad that people are selling children to desperate mothers,” Mr. Boafo said on GHOne TV.

“I was in the office one day and a lady came to ask me for a baby because she has had 3 miscarriages and she doesn’t want her husband to find out about the third miscarriage. I drove her away! The perception that you will get a baby to buy at the Social Welfare Department is wrong.”

This follows the arrest of some doctors and nurses who were involved in the selling of babies at some hospitals.

They were arrested following an investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Medical and Dental Council.

A joint statement from the aforementioned institutions said two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses, two mothers and one traditional birth attendant have been arrested so far and are on bail pending further investigations.

Ghanaians have been alarmed by the revelations from the investigation carried out by EOCO and the Medical and Dental Council.

The investigation uncovered baby harvesting syndicates at the Susan Clinic, Ridge Hospital and Tema General Hospital, with some of the babies sold for GHS30,000 and GHS28,000.