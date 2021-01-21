General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Justice Yankah, said such behaviour will not be condoned, insisting anyone found culpable will be prosecuted.

This follows the arrest of some doctors and nurses who were involved in a baby harvesting syndicate.

They were arrested following an investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Medical and Dental Council.

A joint statement from the aforementioned institutions said two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses, two mothers and one traditional birth attendant have been arrested so far and are on bail pending further investigations.

Reacting to this, Dr. Yankah said the GMA will not shield any of its members found to be involved in criminal activities.

“It is a fair principle, we have had one or two doctors go through similar processes in the past, not necessarily of a similar nature, but they were also prosecuted,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“The lesson here is that we as a profession led by the Council that collaborated with EOCO will not shield anybody. We have made it clear to all our members that we will not shield anybody who is engaged in fraudulent activities. We will not condone such behaviour.”

“What we seek for is for the case to go through the right legal procedure. If after it all, they are found wanting, that is it.”

Ghanaians have been alarmed by the revelations from the investigation carried out by EOCO and the Medical and Dental Council.

The investigation uncovered baby harvesting syndicates at the Susan Clinic, Ridge Hospital and Tema General Hospital, with some of the babies sold for GHS30,000 and GHS28,000.