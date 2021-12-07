The newly built Police station which is set to be commissioned was burnt to ashes when the criminals vandalized the glass doors before ripping off the ceiling and torching furniture in the Commander's office.
Suspected lands guards allegedly burn newly built police station
A group of young men suspected to be land guards has set ablaze a police station at Tebibiano near Obom in the Ga South Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.
Reports stated that the police station was set ablaze to prevent police officers from interfering in their criminal activities in the area.
The Assembly Member for Kweku Pamfo Electoral area, Jonas Kwabena Tenge, said the people who committed the crime used petrol to set the police station ablaze. No arrests have been made yet.
Meanwhile, Chief of Tebibiano, Nii Quashie Amponsah has condemned the dastardly act and called on the Police to investigate the matter and arrest the culprits.
He said "It is an unfortunate incident which has not rested well with me nor any of my council members or the people of this community. I am pleading that they [Police] investigate this incident.
"We are not happy with it. We are not behind it. We don’t like what happened and we are not in support of it. So the Police and all its bodies should take this matter up and make sure the culprits are brought to book."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh