Reports stated that the police station was set ablaze to prevent police officers from interfering in their criminal activities in the area.

The Assembly Member for Kweku Pamfo Electoral area, Jonas Kwabena Tenge, said the people who committed the crime used petrol to set the police station ablaze. No arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, Chief of Tebibiano, Nii Quashie Amponsah has condemned the dastardly act and called on the Police to investigate the matter and arrest the culprits.

He said "It is an unfortunate incident which has not rested well with me nor any of my council members or the people of this community. I am pleading that they [Police] investigate this incident.