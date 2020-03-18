The Association said the large gathering of people to register for the card is likely to affect coronavirus cases in the country.

In a press statement signed and issued Wednesday, March 18, 2020 by the President of the GMA, Dr Frank Ankobea and the General Secretary, Dr Justice Yankson, the GMA said it was in the interest of Public Health and Safety to suspend the exercise.

It said the "mass registration exercise also defeats the spirit and letter of the directives (especially on mass gathering) issued by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana as part of the measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the country."

"It is the considered view of the GMA that this mass registration activities by the NIA if allowed to continue could create a fertile ground for potential spread of COVID-19 endangering the lives of the staff of the NIA the communities involved and the entire nation in the process. This will undoubtedly be fatal for the country," the GMA added.

NIA Boss Prof. Kenneth Attafuah

The GMA urged the government to begin enforcement of self-isolation of all Ghanaian Citizens and Residents returning into Ghana from countries with high disease burden of COVID-19 in accordance with the self-isolation guidelines as issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS)

The GMA also calls on all Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Corporate Ghana to compliment Governments efforts at combating COVID-19 in the Country