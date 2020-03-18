Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, confirmed the news of the deaths to journalists in Parliament.

Giving further details, the Foreign Affairs Minister said two of the deaths occurred in Italy while one happened in the Scandinavian country of Denmark.

She, however, said the situation wasn’t critical and wouldn’t require the evacuation of Ghanaians in these hard-hit countries.

She has advised Ghanaians abroad to be careful.

"I have heard that three Ghanaians in Italy have lost their lives from the virus, one of them is in Copenhagen. The Special Service is advised and the advice is that make sure you adhere to the rules or the new government policy where you are. Of people not congregating in crowded areas. Stay home as much as possible, ensure that your personal hygiene is at its utmost. These are the things that we can only do because we have to protect ourselves. We are praying that they [Ghanaians abroad] keep to the advice given by various countries," she said.