Suspend gold for oil policy for further consultations – Minority to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Speaking on the Starr FM with Naa Dedei Tettey, the Minority spokeperson on Energy, John Jinapor stated that the government is taking Ghanaians on PR ride without giving out the needed information of the deal.

“You and I will go to the pump and pay almost 13 to 14 percent higher than we were paying even before this gold for oil policy was implemented. I think that the government should suspend this policy and consult further.

“We are not asking that government should completely abandon this project or program. Our point is that let’s consult further, let’s build consensus, let’s cross the Ts and dot the Is. So that we can all have a program which will be all-encompassing, which will deal with the challenges holistically,” Mr. Jinapor stated.

He continued: “When we do that, we will make progress as a country, but when you conduct this policy and program in such an opaque manner, without due diligence process, without any competitive process, you are going to see the kind of challenges that you are seeing.”

Ghana has taken delivery of its first cargo under the gold for oil policy. The delivery is to test the framework if everything that has been put in place will work.