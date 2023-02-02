ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Suspend gold for oil policy for further consultations – Minority to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Evans Annang

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate suspension of the gold-for-oil policy being test run by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

John Jinapor
John Jinapor

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers, the government needs to do further consultations before it fully implements the policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking on the Starr FM with Naa Dedei Tettey, the Minority spokeperson on Energy, John Jinapor stated that the government is taking Ghanaians on PR ride without giving out the needed information of the deal.

“You and I will go to the pump and pay almost 13 to 14 percent higher than we were paying even before this gold for oil policy was implemented. I think that the government should suspend this policy and consult further.

“We are not asking that government should completely abandon this project or program. Our point is that let’s consult further, let’s build consensus, let’s cross the Ts and dot the Is. So that we can all have a program which will be all-encompassing, which will deal with the challenges holistically,” Mr. Jinapor stated.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South Pulse Ghana

He continued: “When we do that, we will make progress as a country, but when you conduct this policy and program in such an opaque manner, without due diligence process, without any competitive process, you are going to see the kind of challenges that you are seeing.”

Ghana has taken delivery of its first cargo under the gold for oil policy. The delivery is to test the framework if everything that has been put in place will work.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured Ghanaians that the Gold for Oil policy will make fuel cheaper in the country.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian Waakye

5 die, 40 hospitalised after eating Waakye from popular joint at Oyibi

BECE

Here's a simple way to check 2022 BECE results on your phone

BECE candidates

WAEC releases 2022 BECE results, cancels entire results of 73 school candidates

Yellow Sisi Special Waakye

Leftover stew was mixed with new one – FDA reveals cause of Yellow Sisi Waakye poisoning