According to the Association, the decision will put kids at the risk of COVID-19 since they can barely adhere to protocols.

This call was made by President of the Association, Angel Cabornu in an interview to Accra based Citi FM.

“Those are kids and I do not think they understand what is going on. Even we adults, I do not think we are abiding by the safety protocols let alone children that age. That is why I have some apprehension and worry looking at the age group we are dealing with.”

In his 21st coronavirus update on Sunday, January 3, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that students at all levels will resume school, following consultations with various stakeholders.

Some pastors visited shrines in Benin to kill Akufo Addo – Captain Smart reveals

Basic school students from Kindergarten (KG) to Junior High School (JHS) will resume their classroom activities from Friday, January 15, 2021.

Continuing Senior High School (SHS) students will go back to school on January 18, 2021, while first-year SHS students are expected to begin school on March 10, 2021.