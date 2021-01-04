The five-member panel chaired by Justice Yaw Appau will deliver its verdict tomorrow at noon.

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata is asking the court to stop the Electoral Commission from gazzeting Peter Amewu as the MP because of the exclusion of SALL during the December 7 polls.

Earlier, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata had called on one of the members of the panel to recuse himself from the case.

He asked Justice Honyenugah to recuse himself.

Justice Honyenugah defended himself by saying he has no personal relationship with Mr. Peter Amewu therefore he will not recuse himself.

Tsatsu Tsikata

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame while opposing to the objection said, no basis has been established for recusal of any member of the panel.

He said counsel own it a duty to establish the Case of bias against the said judge but has not done so, and that the claims are only premised on “speculative and conjecture.”