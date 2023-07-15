Tackle Ghana's energy crisis with prompt action plan - World Bank

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Bjerde proposed that government tackle Ghana's energy crisis with an immediate action plan to prevent adverse future challenges.
Anna Bjerde has said the World Bank is committed to providing technical advice to ensure that Ghana’s energy sector contributes to economic resilience.
“The World Bank is providing first of all technical advise on what needs to be done, so the metering, the billing, the collection and making sure that you have an account set up so from which all the different flows of the revenues collected flows to where it needs to go so that those who are generating the electricity are paid.”
She emphasized the need for the prompt address of these issues to cut off greater financial burdens on the state, diverting resources from other crucial areas should challenges explode.
“The problems that Ghana is experiencing are not unique to Ghana, but they are very serious because if they are not addressed they will get worse and worse. If not arrested and addressed with really an emergency action plan it will get worse and it will cost the state more to keep the energy sector running at a time when they need to spend money on other things.
