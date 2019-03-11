He urged them to take art as a job in the creative industry to create employment and not as a hobby.

According to him, drawing is foundational to any form of art-making and doesn't matter if you consider yourself to be a painter, print-maker, or sculptor, drawing is part of the process.

"In other countries, art is taken as therapy. Art also helps young children understand and learn other subjects better," he said.

He made the remarks while speaking to pupils of the Scholars International School located in Asylum Down, Accra when the school had their career week.

He noted that he ventured into pencil drawing as a way of complementing his designing skills a skill that just requires a bit of knowledge and sometimes lots of practice.

Julian Selby said "I tend to use images a lot in what I already do. I already have an eye for drawing and want to express myself in a different way. I want to tell a story through pencil art.

"Although children naturally love art, you require patience with them. Once you understand each other, they become creative and express unlimited freedom to create as they add things to what you would have asked them to do," he added.