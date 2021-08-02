Take quick loan to donate - Nana Aba joins National Cathedral banter on social media

Joining the discussion on social media, award-winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah reminded Ghanaians to donate since it is a new month.

However, one of her followers reminded her that she is broke and can therefore not donate towards the construction of the Cathedral.

In her reply, the EIB Network General Manger urged her to apply for a quick loan and pay the 100 cedis government is suggesting Ghanaians should pay.

In his mid-year budget reading last week, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed that the Cathedral is progressing steadily and it will be completed in 2024.

“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily. Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolise the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building,” he said.